George Lopez Almost Cares About Dreamers

George Lopez is going to protest the unfair treatment of anchor babies in need of a college education across the nation by no longer playing golf until a solution for DACA is passed. How sincere. Clearly his sacrifice of swinging a club is safer than standing outside with a sign when most of the audience you tell jokes to would like the Dreamers to disappear. Lopez really sells out in more ways than one. If anyone needs their heritage privileges revoked it’s George. I don’t want to hear another joke about how hard it is to be Mexican in America if giving up leisure time at your local country club is considered showing support for immigrants. His vow to never touch a nine iron again isn’t going to help anyone. Even if he was the Mexican version of Rory Mcllroy that wouldn’t stop another gridlock over the Dreamer issue that would lead to another government shutdown.

I’m not surprised at the level of lazy protest coming from Lopez. When he first started his comedy career he relied on his culture to create a name, his entire schtick was very “dude, where’s my green card.” But now that he’s the owner of a few well placed pubes on his face and looks like an enemy of Jax on Sons Of Anarchy he feels like the best he could do is not play golf for the cause. Not flinching for so long when ICE agents come around has caused George to go full Hollywood on his old homies. Hopefully George claims this was all a bad joke and everyone involved in the Dreamers excuses this as a nightmare that almost happened.

