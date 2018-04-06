Dwayne Johnson Behaving Like A Complete Candy Ass

Dwayne Johnson’s raping Hollywood and not a soul has shouted MeToo yet. Why does this guy get a pass? He’s ruining every classic he’s cast in. Baywatch, Jumanji, and he’s even crossed over into ruining old video games like Rampage. This idiot is on Instagram wrestling crocodiles and calling it research for how one should behave when a fictional mutated monster comes at him. Remakes of anything that starred Robin Williams should be off limits just out of respect and I’m openly willing to denounce the existence of God if somehow a Frogger movie starring The Rock ever gets greenlit. But there’s good news. Dwayne may gracefully bow out when it comes to starring in the next, dragged to death Fast and Furious film. Somewhere Tyrese is rejoicing in the same corner that he recently finished a man-cry in. I wish with him gone it would tank the franchise and force them to stop making more of those movies but they didn’t let a silly thing like Paul Walker calling in dead to work get in the way last time. The show must go on.

Dwayne Johnson is revealing what’s behind his now-notorious beef with his Fast 8 co-star Vin Diesel . The first sign of trouble came back in August 2016 when Johnson posted a message on his Instagram venting his frustrations over filming. While he thanked his hard-working crew and female co-stars, Johnson slammed some his male co-stars writing, “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.” It soon became clear to all that Diesel was the co-worker being criticized. Almost two years later, Johnson is talking to Rolling Stone about how the actor’s relationship became so strained that they couldn’t film or be on set at the same time. When asked if he would return for the ninth Fast & Furious installment, he replied, “I’m not quite sure. Right now I’m concentrating on making the spin-off as good as it can be.”

Who’s shocked Vin Diesel hates The Rock? Vin’s been old news in the action genre for awhile. Jason Statham took all of his roles until the combination of way too many Transporter movies and that god awful Crank 2 ended his streak of success. Now the newest meathead that America’s obsessed with attempts to steal one of the few gigs that Vin’s still got going for him with a spin-off. I’d be upset too. The Pacifier is never getting a sequel.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Pacific Coast News