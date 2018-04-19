Female Comedian Files Restraining Order Against Trump For Laughs

When being funny for a living isn’t working out for you filing a restraining order against the president should grab the attention your career as a professional comedian was lacking. I know most comedians inject themselves into certain situations to create content but what’s genuinely comical about this? There’s no way this stunt wasn’t done to create a closer for her routine. Maria Bamford claims Trump’s comments about pressing a button to start a nuclear war has caused her distress and depression.

The Lady Dynamite star apparently cites Trump’s flippant, bullish comments in regards to nuclear war, in particular his “I too have a nuclear button and my button works” quote as being a cause of personal distress and depression.

If some sideways judge approves her request I will subsequently file a civil lawsuit seeking funds for my pain and suffering as I sat through an entire 30 minutes of her Lady Dynamite show on Netflix. Painful to watch is an understatement. Her brand of comedy is full of unfunny impersonations and voice impressions. There’s no way this woman isn’t a trust fund recipient as she’s been actively telling her horrible jokes since at least 2003. But if she wasn’t funny how did she get a show on Netflix? Having a show on Netflix is no longer an accomplishment as the company would buy 6 seasons of midgets mud wrestling if it meant more subscribers. Hopefully her restraining order incident makes for some real knee slapping storytelling on stage in her standup. How can anyone not chuckle when a woman starts a sentence with “this one time I got a protective order against the president.”

Photo Credit: Maria Bamford from Pacific Coast News / Getty Images / Splash News