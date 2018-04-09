Jordan Peele Making Lorena Bobbitt Relevant Again

Lorena Bobbitt is one woman that should never be glorified or remembered. I get the chills just thinking about her as most women are just like her, all one cheat away from castrating or snipping the shaft of their lover while they sleep. Snapped is a fairly accurate show. It’s like women all operate on this frequency of forgiveness and understanding until your penis accidentally slips inside the love hole of another woman. Then your girlfriend turns into a misunderstood Michael Myers and gets off with light sentencing after claiming temporary mental insanity. Jordan Peele is doing a Bobbitt docuseries which is weird for someone who could have made it more interesting if he chose to go a slightly less serious route.

Amazon has greenlit a documentary series on Lorena Bobbitt with Jordan Peele attached an executive producer. The four-part series, titled “Lorena,” will delve into the notorious case of husband and wife John and Lorena Bobbitt. In 1993, Lorena made headlines around the world when she cut off her husband’s penis. She later claimed that she did so after he raped her. The series will examine how the case laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage. It will also explore the national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.

I’d expect someone who made Get Out to turn the Lorena story into a horror film. Honestly the premise has so much potential. Almost Friday The 13th-like levels of potential. This planet has a ton of people who own penises. If he Steven Spielbergs it instead of a docuseries, it could instill the same amount of irrational fear of women that the movie Jaws instilled in beach goers with Great Whites. I still to this day make sure there are at least 2 to 3 people swimming out at a further distance than me at any beach. Because the screams, splashing, and blood filling the surrounding area from a bite will give me more than enough of a head start to swim back to shore.

Photo Credit: Getty Images