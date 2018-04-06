Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lover Unimpressed And Unappreciative

Sometimes it takes a while before an actor or actress wins the overdue Oscar they deserve. Halle Berry had to show Billy Bob Thornton her tits in Monster’s Ball before she got hers. And Leo finally lucked up when all he had to do was spar with one of the worst CGI bears in the history of film to bring the little golden man home. Leo opted in on a Luca Brasi burial in the name of love when he could have easily fit on the floating piece of wood yet somehow he’s snubbed and Kate Winslet wins Best Actress. Even after winning the 20-year-old model/actress, Camila Morrone, that DiCaprio is romantically involved with was not impressed after watching The Revenant.

20-year-old model and actress Camila Morrone, was not a fan of “The Revenant,” the movie for which he won his long-awaited Oscar. “I’m a huge Leo and Tom Hardy fan” but “Revenant was overly hyped up, and by the time I saw it, I wasn’t too impressed.”

I’m not surprised that a woman who looks like she would describe the plot of a recent Spongebob Squarepants episode as riveting to be bored by such a movie. She is also a thespian herself but I can guarantee that her best movie won’t be better than Leo’s worst. So her opinion is pretty much invalid until she has an Oscar of her own, which she definitely won’t win with Death Wish. She should just stick to keeping quiet and looking desirable in bikinis.

