Before MadMen There Was Soft-Core Porn For John Hamm

John Hamm has probably had one of the longest roads leading to success. Most individuals looking for fame wait tables or do dishes until they hit it big. No, not John. He arranged props as a set-dresser for soft-core pornstars. Silly? Yes. But it’s a job and the electric bill won’t pay itself. He probably had a hard time getting laid in the early years when he told women his job duties consisted of preparing locations just for people to participate in pretend sex. But now he’s Don Draper and his life has done a complete 180 degree turn.

Hamm, 47, opens up about his past — including his experience working as a set-dresser for softcore porn movies after moving from Missouri to Los Angeles at the age of 25. “I’d lost my catering gig,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I need a job.’ My friend said, ‘You can have my job. I’m doing set dressing.’ I said, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ She says, ‘It’s not that hard. They’ll hire anybody. … It’s just soul-crushing for me. I can’t do it.’ ” “I said, ‘Soul-crushing: That sounds amazing. I’ll do it,’ ” he continued. “And she’s like, ‘It’s for these Skinemax soft-core titty movies.’ I asked, ‘What do you do?’ She hands me this bucket with all of her tools in it and says, ‘You just move shit around. Do whatever they want you to do.’ I went in the following Monday and said, ‘I’m the new set dresser.’ Literally, no one blinked.”

I’m curious if soft-core porn still exists. It seems like the world has moved on from the days of Cinemax and attempting to make out what sex act is going on in-between the colorful waves of an unpaid for Spice Channel subscription. I feel like John would be out of a job if he didn’t catch his big break acting because free porn on the internet killed the industry he once worked in. Hopefully he doesn’t have any missteps by agreeing to do new movies that may lead to him looking through the classifieds in adult magazines. He is starring in a new movie this summer based on the childhood game tag, preordered tickets for that must have surpassed Black Panther sales by now.

Photo Credit: Jon Hamm’s hottie ex GF Jennifer Westfeldt