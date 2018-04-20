Olivia Wilde, Lazy Parent

Olivia Wilde is going to treat her little boy like a little girl because that’s equality. Toxic masculinity runs rampant in young boys and in an effort to combat and correct it, Olivia will not be buying her son Otis Alexander any Tonka toy trucks unless he begs. I can now see why Toys R Us went belly up. Parents like her are letting children practically raise themselves as if wandering through life unguided when young produces the best adults. Maybe we should let children roll out of cribs because bars are restrictive and oppressive, and 6 months seems like a good age to let a child make their own decisions about issues like safety and which gender they wish to be. Sometimes boys play with their sister’s toy purely out of boredom from always playing with their own. That doesn’t mean take them Disney princess dress shopping before they’ve had a chance to play little league baseball.

Olivia tells PEOPLE for this year’s The Beautiful Issue that she finds it intriguing how kids have no judgment over gender-specific activities or colors, and wants to keep it that way for as long as she can. “[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” says Wilde. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

Wilde is slowly guiding her son to one day use tampons. She needs to learn that it’s important to explain certain feelings a child has but doesn’t understand. There’s nothing wrong with a boy singing along to Moana but if left unchecked it can easily lead to your 13-year-old son stealing mommy’s make-up and high heels because he believes that some girls have penises and he’s one of them.

Photo Credit: Olivia Wilde from Pacific Coast News / Instagram