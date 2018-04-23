Selfies Are Officially A Mental Disorder

Surprise. Too many selfies a day means you should check-in at the nearest mental hospital, far away from the rest of us who don’t have the urge to upload multiple headshots inspired by insecurity. First there was internet addiction, then addiction to video games, now taking too many self-portraits is officially recognized as a problem. “Selfitis” is the name psychologists are choosing to label the disorder because “boring bitch who believes taking the same picture of their face more than five times a day” was too long. Taking too many selfies isn’t even one of the better addictions, like sex. And it won’t be long before H&M markets the term on the back of blush pink iPhone cases with a slogan stating that they hope researchers never find a cure.

Are you obsessed with taking selfies? Chances are you might have “selfitis” — a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media, psychologists say. The term has been around since 2014 to describe obsessive selfie-taking but has not been backed by science until now.Those who suffer from selfitis are generally seeking to boost their confidence, seek attention, improve their mood, make memories, conform with their social group and be socially competitive.

The rise of social media and the addition of front facing cameras on every smartphone was the perfect storm. And there’s more sinister side effects to this disorder than just uploading too many pictures of the same face. It leads to some individuals disconnecting from the person and large pants size they are in real life. Fat women have been angling multiple selfies on social media to deceive men into believing they’re a smaller size for at least a decade. If they begin rounding everyone up for free straight jackets, they can start with that demographic for taking the most fraudulent of photographs and creating an alternate existence online where some women are 50 pounds thinner thanks to the perfect angles.

Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram