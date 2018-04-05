Things That Are Sad: Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Endorsement After Six Flags Meltdown



Six Flags has always been a great place to go if you want to be surrounded by people covered in tattoos who look like they just got out of federal prison. It’s also probably the best spot to go if you want to see four-hundred pound amputees rolling around in mobility scooters with spherical cotton candy-covered children crawling around in their basket. And there’s honestly no better place to see twelve-year-old mothers punch their infants in frustration over the fact that they’ll always be Six Flags garbage. My point is that Six Flags is the trashiest place on Earth, which is why we shouldn’t be too shocked that the trashiest woman on Earth, Blac Chyna, suffered a meltdown in which she swung around a stroller. On the plus side, unlike most parents at Six Flags, there wasn’t a kid in the stroller.

The irony in this story is that Chyna is a spokeswhore for a stroller company named Momiie – which dumped her after the altercation – and what’s even more ironic is that she couldn’t even do them the service of being filmed having a psychotic break with one of their strollers. Apparently it’s a Step2 stroller. And since all of this is definitely newsworthy, TMZ actually reached out to Step2 for comment. They said that Chyna demonstrated the durability of their product. I’m not making that up.

And yes, the footage of Chyna swinging around a stroller is sad. It’s like wanting animals at the zoo to do something crazy, only to be reminded, once they attack and kill their trainers, that they’re probably miserable. Six Flags should be a safe space for the foul, disgusting, underbelly of humanity to let loose. Chyna was reacting to a teenager who stroked her daughter’s hand. Chyna’s eighteen-year-old boyfriend allegedly punched the girl and her friend before Chyna got involved. Going by context clues, I’d say that these two girls weren’t the cream of the crop enjoying a day at a landfill with rides, and they probably deserved to be punched – if that even happened. The silver lining is… that I’m guessing these two teens are used to being assaulted by men? And that at least this time it wasn’t their fathers? They’re at Six Flags. What did they think was going to happen.

Photo Credit: Instagram