Victoria Beckham Annoys A Fashionisto

It’s always comical to see gay men and women argue. Both are protected classes in society that equally aim for the throat when threatened in any argument but are forced to keep composure when things go public. He can’t call her a cunt, and she can’t drop f-bombs without backlash. Stalemate. Stefano Gabbana hates the fact that Victoria Beckham’s breathes air and isn’t shy about letting her know. Stefano chose to utilize the most manliest way possible to express his dislike of her and posted three thumbs down emojis under a picture of Victoria. On her birthday. Talk about death by shade. Maybe using thumbs down emojis is the best way to deal with women you don’t like. Domestic violence would drastically decrease. Now when a woman says she slept with your brother out of spite you can leave three thumbs down emojis on her Instagram instead of leaving her with a black eye. Stefano is on to something.

This isn’t the first time the two designers have publicly sparred. Back in April 2014, speaking at the launch of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s “The Glamour of Italian Fashion” exhibit, Gabbana reportedly called Beckham a friend before disparaging her designs. “For us, she don’t make [clothes] the same way like a fashion designer,” he said via The Telegraph. “She’s a designer but … it’s different. John Galliano is a designer … Alexander McQueen.”

The world is obviously going to end soon if gay Italian designers and women aren’t getting along. Stefano doesn’t really come clean about the reason why he began to dislike Beckham but I have a theory. His lover Domenico Dolce is a huge Spice Girls fan and probably forces him to role play as Posh Spice often. That or the Wannabe single gets stuck in his head every time he looks at her. That’s a good enough reason to thoroughly hate another human being.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News