Andy Dick Wrestled Away From Post Malone’s Car

If any of you saw the Netflix series Love, you might hate thought that the poor man’s Tom Green, Andy Dick, had turned over a new leaf. He plays himself, and openly addresses addiction issues and the fact that he’s an actual piece of shit who no one likes. This self-awareness has now led Dick right to the passenger side of a major douchebag rapper’s car, where last night Dick aggressively attempted to steal the spotlight before being wrestled away by a bodyguard. See Dick. See Dick run. See Dick run up to a mob in a desperate attempt for relevancy. See Dick blow his brains out any day now.

One could say that Dick is challenging mindless media consumption by disrupting a by-the-books frenetic fan encounter captured by TMZ. Shaking up the status quo. A performance artist before his time. One could also say that he’s a relic from a time when bipolar man-children were all the rage, and that at least David Spade tried to appear to have matured genitalia by banging a random hooker in a hot tub.

The cameraman in the video above acknowledges Dick as if he’s a neighborhood regular stray cat who people are secretly waiting to quietly die under a bush. But airtime is his sustenance, and if they keep providing it, he’ll keep coming back. Looking increasingly mangled, wild-eyed, and desperate for affection. Someone call the pound. It’s time.

Photo Credit: TMZ