Katherine Heigl Disrespecting The Dead For A Few Chuckles

I have to be honest, I’ve been contemplating suicide recently. But only after realizing we live in a society where there is a such thing as a “selfie gone wrong.” Katherine Heigl didn’t exactly pull a Logan Paul and pose with a freshly deceased human body but she did the next best thing, snap a few shots cuddling with gravestones. As you can imagine, some people were offended. But in my honest opinion I do not place the blame here on her, no. If anyone is to blame it is society for allowing women who get by on their looks to skate through life without developing things like a personality or morals. It’s the reason why women always take pictures next to places and things more interesting than themselves but still make the focus about them.

Yesterday, Katherine Heigl took to Instagram to apologize for posting a few “disrespectful” photos in a cemetery. If you don’t keep up with Heigl on the ‘Gram, she went to a cemetery in Buffalo, New York to visit her grandparents’ and brother’s graves, which is fine, but the pictures she posted while there didn’t sit well with her followers. Reportedly, the actress and former Grey’s Anatomy doctor went around the cemetery posing for photos with some of the gravestones and statues. The photos are basically cheesy graduation pictures, except they’re taken in a cemetery and not on a campus or commemorating a huge achievement. According to People, her Instagram captions were supposed to be “comedic.”

Someone’s nana that passed away probably did an untold amount of good deeds over the course of her life but now her gravesite is being overshadowed by a celebrity showing off that her sweater puppies don’t need a cage. Katherine was just trying to be funny. Sure it came at the expense of someone’s dead relative but I bet they’re slapping their knee from laughter in heaven. Because comedic selfies in a cemetery is a real riot.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Instagram