Sarah Hyland Doing Great

For #nationalselfieday Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to post a picture of herself looking either like a shrunken head or a Baby Loony Tunes version of Roseanne. Either way you slice it, she’s doing very well. And looks great to boot. Since 2012 Hyland has cast a sizable net in defining exactly what the hell’s wrong with her, but most people – mainly the h8ers – think the catch of the day is a word that rhymes with hugs and pugs. It’s drugs. Lots and lots of drugs. Well how dare they. A celebrity pinning addiction on a kidney condition? I won’t hear of it.

Hyland received a kidney transplant in 2012, and the side effects of the procedure were dramatic weight loss and facial reconstructive surgery. This weekend, for the very important #nationalselfieday, Hyland reminded us of the reason for the season by rehashing her vague health concerns for the five-hundredth time with a spooky selfie. Did someone confuse #nationalselfieday with Halloween? She adds:

Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first. #stayhealthymyfriends

Um. So. What the hell is she talking about? The world may never know. What we do know is that Hyland was robbed of the first place trophy in this weekend’s World’s Ugliest Dog competition.

Photo Credit: Instagram