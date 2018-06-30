Terry Crews Losing Movie Deals Over Me Too Suit

Being an uber buff black guy is pretty rough. The world expects you to be hyper-masculine and have zero tolerance for any kind of homoerotic horseplay. The absolute last thing anyone would expect is for someone with the stature of Terry Crews to be groped like some inebriated slut at a frat party. But allegedly he was. By another man. In front of his wife. And Terry just took it. Any heterosexual man would have invited his groper to a tussle. I feel like Terry is hiding his feelings and staying in the closet under the umbrella of Me Too. He’s really running with it too because he stated he’s not going to be in Expendables 4 due to his unwillingness to drop the suit.

Terry later confessed that he’s faced retaliation for speaking out Avi Lerner, producer of The Expendables franchise, allegedly called Terry’s agent and warned of “trouble” unless he withdrew his civil suit against Adam Venit. Avi Lerner himself has also recently been accused of sexual misconduct. When Terry refused to drop the suit, he claims he found himself without a role in the upcoming The Expendables 4. Terry has played the character Hale Caesar in the first three movies. Terry says he has to take a stand, even if it means he’s out of work. “This same producer is under his own…investigation. Abusers protect abusers – and this is one thing I had to decide, whether I was going to draw the line on. Am I going to be a part of this or am I gonna take a stand, and there are projects I had to turn down.”

Terry isn’t missing anything if he has decided suing Adam Venit is more important than an Expendables 4 appearance. The franchise is like the Surreal World for the once important action movie elite. There’s not much brain involved in the making of the movies, just blowing up shit for the sake of blowing up shit. Which was cool the first time. Somewhat tolerable the second. The world didn’t need a third installment and a fourth would just be overkill at this point.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News / Splash News / Getty Images