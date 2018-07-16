Anthony Bourdain May Become A Winner After Losing Life

If you needed anymore proof that all award shows are just for show, look no further than Anthony Bourdain’s multiple posthumous Emmy nominations. Netflix was just about to pull his Parts Unknown show, but pulling a guy’s TV show who recently kicked the bucket is a bad business move. Because along with all those thoughts and prayers is people pretending they were actively watching any project a deceased party had their name attached to. And the show is eight seasons long. The 2018 Emmy Awards is only guaranteeing more viewership by nominating a guy for an award that he can’t accept if he wins because he’s busy being dead. I can almost guarantee that he will win, and there will be a sentimental speech followed by suicide awareness. Also a hotline number thrown in there for good measure.

Bourdain, who died June 8, was honored with two nominations, while his show, “Parts Unknown,” earned six nominations overall. The show’s digital extension, “Explore Parts Unknown,” also scored a nomination. Bourdain is nominated in the outstanding informational series or special category for his part as host and executive producer of the program. He also earned an individual nomination for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program. Additionally, “Parts Unknown” was nominated for its sound mixing, sound and picture editing and cinematography.

I wonder if his passing will derail the Me Too theme that’s now going stale and shift the conversation to focus on self-worth and the dangers of doing the funky Spiderman. Probably not. But if it does, this man lives forever as a martyr for eccentric masturbation preferences.

Photo Credit: Getty Images