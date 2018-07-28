Blind Item: Barely Legal Actress Killing Small Animals, Joining Sacrificial Sex Group, Totally Losing It

my real familiar A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

This is one of those Blind Items that all but points to one person, and the method actress sacrificing animals and tossing around the idea of joining a simulated sacrificial sex group is most likely Kiernan Shipka – who stars in Netflix’s upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. You might know her from Mad Men, or, if you’re one of the men in this sex group, your Friday night.

This could possibly be a first. Apparently this barely legal A- list mostly television actress who is the lead on a new show is in danger of getting fired. She is taking method acting to a whole new level and has been ritually sacrificing small animals and spending time with a group of people who like to simulate sacrificing women up to an including giving them sedatives to make it appear as if they are dead. The men in the group then have sex with the female. Our actress is talking about being one of the women “sacrificed.”

H/T: Crazydaysandnights

Photo Credit: Instagram