Handmaid’s Product Pulled After Association With Evil Patriarchy

God bless America, because there’s never a shortage of things to complain about in this country. Handmaid’s Tale is a series designed to reenforce the idea that men are women’s natural oppressors. Any woman that has ever accused a man of Me Too rubs one out every time Elisabeth Moss defies the toxic patriarchy that has her wearing little red riding hood’s outfit while scrubbing tubs. And what pairs better than tearing down men in a fictional dystopia than some wine. In another attempt to make real merch inspired from a fictional show, Handmaid’s Tale wine was available in stores for a short period of time before being pulled because some women caught a case of the feels. Amazing how some people can’t separate reality from fiction and now another nice thing was taken away. I really wanted to know what Ofglen taste like after every cameo in an episode, but now that opportunity is gone forever.

Shortly after announcing the launch of three wines inspired by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” MGM and Lot18 nixed the endeavor altogether. The products, subject to backlash on social media because of the nature of the show, have since been scrubbed from Lot18’s website. Social media backlash was swift, with fans of the series calling out the tie-in. “I’m starting to think that aliens released a chemical into our water supply that is slowly making the entire world stupid,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Blessed be the fruit of entirely misguided capitalistic endeavors.” Based on three of the show’s lead characters — Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel’s handmaids, Offred and Ofglen, and Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy — the now-pulled wine trio offered up detailed descriptions of the beverages.

Why stop at overreacting to wine? Let’s boycott the upperclass and gated communities too. The “unwoke” portion of the population believes that Handmaids is just a tale on TV. It’s not. In the Hollywood area of this country there are elite men getting women that are not their wives pregnant also. And they take them to orgy parties when their significant other is out of town. Handmaid’s is based on more true events than anyone would like to admit. But the last time an insider failed to keep his eyes wide shut about the going ons of elite secret societies, he died.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Instagram