Icky Azalea’s Blown Out Bowl Of Jell-O Twerking

If you’re one of those people who doesn’t like to watch gory plastic surgery reality shows because you don’t want to see the image of a sole bloody detached nipple awaiting it’s new placement every time you close your eyes, congrats. I guess you’re just purer and better than everyone else. The rest of you thrill seekers have probably already honed in on Icky Azalea’s Instagram account, which provides content graphic enough to satiate your most morbid desires. Case in point – this new twerking video posted to her Instagram Story, which demonstrates the dangers of letting Jell-O sponsor your plastic surgery.

Azalea fell from her chart-topping peak in popularity (for about five days in 2014) with a thud thanks to a resurfaced history of unwoken comments. It didn’t help that she had no talent and looked like a fucking punchline. Now she is only able to generate the same type of buzz that Mama June does when she physically abuses lingerie. And here we are. If you have as little respect for yourself as I have for Azalea, you can see the full montage of these twerking videos below. (There’s some see-through ass crack, so it’s both NSFEyeballs and NSFW-ish.) ::Queue circus music::

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News / Backgrid USA