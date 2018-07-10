Margot Robbie Is Girls Only For Her Spinoff Flick

Since the world was in short supply of movies containing sultry super villains, a female focused Suicide Squad spinoff was the only way to right this recently discovered wrong. Birds of Prey is the name of the movie Margot Robbie will be starring in as Harley Quinn. It’s going to be R-rated, and if she shows at least half a tit or some under boob it’ll instantly be better than that two hours of rubbish known as the original. Robbie is adamant about this movie being centered around women behaving badly. So you can basically prepare yourself for the first film of men being kicked in the balls by naughty women in their underwear that isn’t labeled as fetish porn.

Margot Robbie teased some new nuggets about her upcoming film “Birds of Prey,” calling the “Suicide Squad” spinoff an “R-rated girl gang film.” “Birds of Prey,” which Robbie is set to produce and reprise the role of Harley Quinn, is centered around a revolving door of female heroes and villains. But girl power won’t just be spotlighted in front of the cameras; Robbie has made it a priority to put them in key positions behind the scenes as well. To that end, Christina Hodson was tapped as screenwriter and Cathy Yan was signed on as the first Asian woman to direct a DC film. “And then of course having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff. They always get ‘Here’s the tiny little film’… I was like, ‘I love action. I love action films. I’m a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing’?” Robbie told website Collider. “So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day — male, female — the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.”

I think the movie industry doesn’t understand exactly why Harley Quinn is idolized by women everywhere. It’s not because she’s empowering as a strong female lead. No. Women like her because she taps into the “will murder for love” thoughts most won’t admit to owning. Also she wears entirely too much make up and doesn’t mind donning a slutty outfit daily. It’s easy for the most women to identify with Harley because most dress just like her every Halloween. Claiming that you’re now a misunderstood super villain is just another excuse to wear three pounds of Urban Decay eyeliner and that fishnet skirt combo from the adult store in 30 degree October weather.

