Miss America Pageant Apologizes For Insensitive Me Too Joke

Women’s bodies aren’t built how they used to be, so instead of encouraging dieting it’s easier to do away with an entire swimsuit competition. Wouldn’t want to offend anyone. Which is damn near impossible these days. Unsurprisingly, a joke told at the Miss Massachusetts event for the Miss America competition offended a few people. This is truly turning into a planet where we can not have nice things like comedy or admire how well a woman fills out her swimwear. Here is the offending joke told by an emcee during a skit on stage at the event:

“We may have well seen the last ever swimsuit competition on stage. It’s very upsetting and I’m trying to understand, God, why it happened.” “Me too, Amy,” said the man, who also held a sign reading #MeToo just in case anyone didn’t get the joke.

The apology from Rich Allegretto (man responsible for the joke) on Miss Massachusetts Org:

“I would like to set the record straight about the skit during the Miss Massachusetts finals. First and most importantly, my sincere apologies to those who drew any parallels between a joke about the swimsuit competition and sexual assault,” said Rich Allegretto. “The skit was meant as a satirical poke at those who are upset that swimsuit is going away. It was intended to be a nod to the #MeToo movement, not a knock on it.”

What rubbed the people the wrong way here is the fact that some people honestly believe Me Too is above being used as a punchline. It’s just another instance of something else in this world that doesn’t make sense like overweight security guards. First no swimsuits, and now no one is allowed to joke about it? Miss America will soon be known as the prude pageant where overdressed women do nothing but discuss their day at work while eating snacks. So basically it’s heading in the direction of becoming a televised book club. I already miss the days where well endowed women slipped down to their bathing suits and pretended to care about the tons of plastic in the ocean. Hopefully cable TV buckles before the Miss America competition meets its demise.

