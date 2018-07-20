Roseanne Melts Down In New Video: ” I Thought The B*tch Was White!”

First off, the positive. Roseanne Barr’s hair in this new manic sure-to-be-infamous YouTube interview with her son looks good. Like really good. The best it’s ever looked. Of course there won’t be much left of her hair if she keeps yanking on it due to her grab bag of mental disorders and/or bath salts usage. But for now, credit where credit is due.

Now, the negative. Roseanne Barr’s sanity has officially left the building. She’s fucking bonkers. And anyone who still thinks that her apparent instability is actually subversive comic genius can go right on ahead and join her in getting a $200 haircut and then all but scalping herself on screen. Barr experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to her divisive but highly successful Roseanne reboot series on ABC. But after excusing a number of Roseanne’s controversial tweets, ABC finally gave her the boot when she compared black former senior advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, to an ape:

muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.

ABC swiftly canceled Roseanne, after which Barr apologized for the tweet and blamed it on her Ambien stupor. Now, Ambien would seem to be the least of her problems. Roseanne posted this interview with her son to her YouTube channel, and while delivering an almost uncanny impression of Debra Wilson as Whitney Houston on Mad TV, she addresses her Valerie Jarrett tweet with:

I thought the bitch was white!

Among other meme-worthy one-liners. This is the point in a horror movie where you realize that the person you’re with is the killer, and you can’t believe that you hung out with them so many times without realizing it. I liked Roseanne. Barr’s comments in the video aren’t even nearly as shocking as… everything else. ABC greenlit the Roseanne reboot in Spring of 2017, and you have to imagine her behavior then wasn’t wildly different than it is now. She showed up to meetings like this and they thought “Fun! And definitely not a liability!”? ABC is the family that adopts an abused pit bull and then acts shocked when it tears a baby in two. Something – judging by Roseanne’s face in this video – she seems wholly capable of doing.

Photo Credit: One of the Becky’s from the upcoming show The Conners from Getty Images / Backgrid USA / YouTube