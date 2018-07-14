Sasha Baron Cohen Used Sarah Palin As Pawn For His Show

Bruno was the first film I walked out of. Sacha Baron Cohen had Borat under his belt and since I was going through a raunchy comedy phase, going to see another film by “that guy from the Borat movie” didn’t seem like a bad idea. That was until Bruno turned into softcore gay porn 20 minutes in. I felt duped, just like Sarah Palin and her daughter. The pair slammed Sacha for allegedly tricking them into believing he was a disabled U.S. veteran. Which, if true, is a pretty crazy prank within itself because those stolen valor videos on Youtube are intense. But I guess this finally answers whether the people in Sacha’s movies are in on the joke and playing along or not. Sacha denies all allegations of double-dealing and deceit.

Sarah Palin and her daughter had a few choice words for Sacha Baron Cohen after the former Republican vice-presidential candidate claimed the comedian “duped” the pair into an interview by posing as a disabled U.S. veteran. “By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honorable American Vet should feel the same,” Palin fumed in a Facebook post on Tuesday. In her lengthy post, the former Alaska governor described how Cohen tricked her and her daughter into appearing on his upcoming Showtime series, Who Is America? Palin did not say which of her daughters tagged along for the interview, but a source close to the Palins tells PEOPLE that it was Piper, 17. The source adds that the interview was booked through a speaker’s bureau that was working with the former Alaska governor at the time. “The request was very sophisticated and looked legit,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Sarah Palin needs a better manager if her guard is easier to penetrate than Bella Thorne after offering her some bubble gum. Cohen was put on this Earth to be problematic, Palin may have accidentally added fuel to the fire. The Who Is America Showtime series is doing heavy promotion at the moment. I doubt they’re looking for PC type talent as Desus and Mero were poached from Viceland for their own series on the network. And they got a taste of backlash after the “no white guys” promo for their show. Being offensive is finally starting to come back full circle with Cohen leading the pack.

