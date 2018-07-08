Snoop Dogg Singlehandedly Ruins Independence Day

There’s so much wrong going on here, where do I start? If you live in the inner city you should be used to disappointment already, a rap artist showing up late to a venue should be the least of anyone’s worries in a city where school uniforms have to be enforced as an anti-gang tactic. Snoop Dogg ruined all of Jersey City’s Independence Day celebrations when his performance started and spilled over the scheduled time slot. It was a school night and responsible parents taking their kids to see an elderly rapper perform were pissed off when things didn’t go as planned. I bet this kind of thing doesn’t happen next door in Hoboken.

Snoop Dogg’s headlining performance at Wednesday’s Jersey City Fourth of July Experience went into D-O-double-overtime, infuriating parents whose small children just wanted to see the fireworks. The 46-year-old rap legend was scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m., according to Jersey City’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and wrap up by 9:20 p.m., with the fireworks display slated to begin immediately following his performance. But Snoop’s set, which included hits like “Gin and Juice” and “The Next Episode,” started nearly an hour late. It also lasted longer than planned, due to an appearance by surprise guest Akon. By the time the fireworks finally started at around 10:15 p.m., many impatient parents had already headed home with their kids — but not before tweeting their disapproval at both the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

A part of the problem here is that Snoop is an artist that will literally perform any task for a check. He advertised for Burger King to help sell hot dogs. Do you think a man interested in selling hot dogs from Burger King cares about your health or what time your kids get into bed? If this was the final straw for some parents that were pissed off maybe it’s better to move your kids out of a town where a portion of the inhabitants let rounds off from illegal pistols when they aren’t able to get their hands on fireworks.

