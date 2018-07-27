Trevor Noah Forgets To Apologize To Aborigines After Old Joke Resurfaced

Stones, glass house, Trevor Noah. I’m in favor of comedians taking college classes that would once and for all educate aspiring jesters to stick to the sole duty of their profession, which is to make others laugh, not give Easy-Bake oven solutions to serious problems. The classes would fit in with the plethora of other unnecessary college courses that are a joke, like Anal 101 at Harvard. And it should keep future comedians from ending up like Trevor Noah. Who, since going from a stand-up gig to the Daily Show, has promoted himself from the position of funny man to a person with all the answers to life. Unfortunately, even the know-it-alls of this world haven’t figured out the right answers on how to handle this new strain of backlash where you can upset another person just because you’re breathing. Everyone has a past, and Trevor’s has some Aboriginal shaming in his.

Comedian Trevor Noah is under fire after footage from a 2013 stand-up special resurfaced, showing the comic making crude and derogatory jokes about Aboriginal women. “There’s no such thing as the most beautiful race. All women of every race can be beautiful,” Noah says in the routine.“And I know some of you are sitting there now going, ‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.’ Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet,’ that’s what you say — ‘yet.’ Because you haven’t seen all of them, right?” “Plus, it’s not always about looks, maybe Aboriginal women do special things, maybe they’ll just, like, jump on top of you and be like,” he continues, before cupping his hands to his lips and imitating the sound of a didgeridoo. “All women of every race can be beautiful.” Indigenous former NRL player Joe Williams appears to have first shared the video over the weekend, leading several more prominent Indigenous Australians to voice their upset at Noah’s routine. Noah himself responded to Williams’ original tweet Sunday, saying, “You’re right. After visiting Australia’s Bunjilaka Museum and learning about Aboriginal history first-hand, I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven’t. I’ll make sure the clip from 2013 is not promoted in any way.” The YouTube clip of the routine has since been taken down, but many were disappointed that Noah’s response did not include an apology.

Once again, just like James Gunn, Trevor isn’t guilty of being this monster in the closet that the offended people are labeling him as. If this incident is indicative of anything, it’s that we live in a dishonest society. Sure there’s someone for everyone, and beauty is subjective, but when’s the last time anyone has openly admitted to being turned on by droopy National Geographic pancake titties covered in white warrior paint. It’s more concerning to me that someone would call another person pretty just because they believe it’s the right thing to do. I understand that comments referring to Aboriginal people as unattractive may confuse some into believing there’s racist undertones, but that’s not the case here. It’s more that a majority of Aboriginal women strikingly resemble Fred Sanford in the face.

Photo Credit: Getty Images