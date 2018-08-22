Asia Argento Allegedly Did Dirty Things With Underaged Teen #HeToo

Men need a safe space where they don’t have to worry about being sexually assaulted by horny Italian actresses. My guess is Asia Argento suffers from alcoholism, an overactive libido, and an affinity to omit details every time she opens her mouth. Like that one time she completely forgot to tell everyone she force-sucked a 17-year-old teen. Asia will probably argue that there was a misunderstanding stemming from English being her second language. Somehow, the now 22-year-old actor Jimmy Bennett’s consent, who says he was 17 at the time of the incident, got lost in translation.

Bennett has said he arrived at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California, to meet Argento in her hotel room with a family member, who left the room after Argento asked to be alone with Bennett. Argento gave him alcohol prior to the alleged assault, which allegedly included oral sex and intercourse, he said. Argento is one of the original 13 women included in the October 2017 New Yorker report about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assaults that dated back decades, which he has repeatedly denied. Weinstein’s lawyer commented Monday on the story, saying it should cast doubt on the allegations she has made against the disgraced producer.

Asia’s face is pretty much the logo for Me Too, spearheading the entire movement and forming a Justice League full of other women who were also confused what to do with their time after their careers and settlement hush money ended. Argento’s being accused of paying Jimmy off, after getting him off. I wonder where she learned that from? She’s denying that she ever personally paid Jimmy, instead pinning the payment of $380,000 on her dead boyfriend Anthony Bourdain. He’s not even here to defend himself. And it’s becoming a little clearer as to why Anthony offed himself. I’d end it all too if I had to be responsible for a clean up and then a cover up.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false,” Argento said in a statement to reporter Yashar Ali on Tuesday morning, referring to an article published on Sunday in the New York Times. The Times reported that Argento, 42, settled allegations made in a notice of intent to sue sent by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000, months after she accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape. But in her statement, Argento claimed the payment was made by her boyfriend, the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, in order to ease what she describes as Bennett’s “severe economic problems.” “Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life,” Argento said.

The icing on the cake is Rose McGowan asking for everyone to “be gentle” with Argento and wait for evidence before convicting a woman in the court of public opinion. I’m guessing she thinks Weinstein also planted 17-year-old penis on Argento the same way he allegedly planted drugs on McGowan at the airport.

Rose McGowan has been one of the most ferocious critics of those accused of sexual assault.

But with her friend and fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento now one of the accused, McGowan has asked people to be kinder and she’s being criticized for it.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.” But as Monday moved along, angry social media followers began to take aim at Argento. McGowan would later appear to ask those following her to show compassion for Argento. “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed,” she tweeted. “Be gentle.” Given her powerful and frequent comments condemning alleged sexual abusers, many have slammed McGowan for her support of Argento.

Rose and other women really don’t care when the victim is a man. Otherwise McGowan would have comforted Terry Crews after his cock grab incident. But she rather keep up the extremist Me Too messiah act on the internet, which is the only place she can get more than 10 people to care about what she has to say. Her Brave book didn’t sell how it was projected to. She’s burned just about every bridge there was for her have any kind of career in Hollywood. It’s only a matter of time before the hypocrite becomes the penniless man-hating shopping cart pushing transient she’s destined to be.

None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

“Be gentle”? Why? Because she’s a woman and your friend?

Your comments are a major slap in the face to everything the #MeToo movement represents. Double standards beyond belief. — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) August 20, 2018

