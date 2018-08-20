Dane Cook Likes Em Young, Fun, And Full Of Spunk

Ah the age gap, it’s nothing but a number. A number between two people that gets weirder the further apart they are from each other. When someone that’s closer to birth decides to date someone that’s closer to death, it’s always a spectacle. Dane Cook is at level 46 in the game of life and has recruited a woman only on level 19 to come play with him. But Dane should probably treat life more like RuneScape, and only hang out with other players around his experience level. Because sometimes when you wield your sword all willy nilly in consensual combat with a young mistress, she may not anticipate certain maneuvers and you may possibly poke her in the eye. Or worse. Get it in her hair.

ICYMI, Cook’s currently dating 19-year-old Kelsi Taylor, a self-styled singer-songwriter who’s 27 years his junior. According to Cook, he met the young singer at a game night he hosted at his place. From there, “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each [sic] and then upgraded to love,” the comedian said in an Instagram story from Monday. When asked by a fan if their families approve of the relationship, Cook wrote, “I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang. My family pretty all died years ago but @_courtneycook_ my sister like [sic] Kelsi a lot.” Neither family seems to have an issue with the couple’s 27-year age gap.

There needs to be a TV show where celebrities are filmed spending time with the parents of their much younger significant other. Like I Love You, Daddy, but as a reality series. Either way, relationships with huge age gaps never age well or are expected to last the same way anyone over 450 pounds still in a loving relationship with food typically never makes it past the age of 40. What barely legal woman really wants to deal with the high probability of their up-in-age boyfriend biting the dust before they’re able to celebrate their significant two year anniversary. Normally, young women like to plan weddings, not funerals.

Photo Credit: Instagram