Home Alone Movie Getting A Ryan Reynolds Stoner Remake

I’m not exactly flabbergasted that Home Alone is getting a remake with a stoner spin since I live in a country where banning plastic straws can be considered great progress and a great accomplishment. Never mind the ever-growing packs of homeless people shooting up heroin on the sidewalks of San Francisco, plastic straws were the real problem. I’m pretty sure Ryan Reynold’s weed reboot entitled Stoned Alone was inspired by puns on some stoner subreddit. But instead of upvoting and moving along, he’s providing all of us with a weed parody movie. I genuinely thought the days of movies like Epic Movie, Not Another Teen Movie, and Disaster Movie were behind us but I guess not.

The stoner “Home Alone” movie you never knew you needed is on its way, ya filthy animals.

Ryan Reynolds is currently developing a reimagining of the classic film, which starred Macaulay Culkin, as an R-rated comedy about a guy whose home is burgled after he gets too high, according to multiple outlets. The “Deadpool” actor is set to produce and potentially star in the project, helmed by director Augustine Frizzell with a script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Instead of the famously gobsmacked Kevin McCallister, the film will center around a “twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip,” Deadline reports.

Weed movies are tired. It’s hard to make a decent one since the taboo of tokin’ has been lifted. We live in a world where recreational dispensaries have Yelp scores. It would be hard to recreate another Harold & Kumar or Cheech & Chong right now. I’d image a porn parody called Boned Alone doing better in generating a return than this movie ever would at the box office. But if Reynolds wants to cater to demographic who consider smoking weed as their identity then I guess everyone with the Bob Marley posters on their wall have a new movie to see.

