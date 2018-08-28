Kelly Clarkson Saving Gays From Shame

It would be nice if Kelly Clarkson could shut down offers of extra cake slices the same way she shuts down gay bashing on the internet. Kelly is surprisingly an inspiration to other human beings on this planet. And not for achieving the debilitating high cholesterol of the body positive shape that she has grown into over the years as you would have assumed. In 2016 she assisted two women with engagement. How? She collected the attention of all 10 attendees at her concert, and made them watch a woman propose to another woman. With an investment like that, it meant she wasn’t going to have any of the hate from online bible thumpers when the same couple tweeted to Kelly that they’ve officially tied the knot.

After Kelly Clarkson helped them get engaged — onstage during a pre-concert event in 2016 — fans Kiana and Amanda Clark were married this month. Over the weekend, they sent their favorite pop singer a wedding photo via Twitter with the message “WE DID IT!” Clarkson congratulated the couple with her own tweet, which led to a flurry of well wishes from other fans. There was also at least one dissenter, who used a derogatory term and called the same-sex marriage “a sin any way you cut it.” On Monday, Clarkson decided to respond. “I almost didn’t respond (to) this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight,” she wrote. “But (you) know what, truth does, & the truth is that God is Love, & Love shared between two people should be praised not condemned in my personal opinion. I love (you too) although we see the world/love differently.” Kiana Clark quickly responded to this tweet, thanking Clarkson for “standing up for ‘us’ and more importantly, for what you believe in.”

Everyone’s a sinner, and Kelly is a repeat offender when it comes to gluttony. If Jesus wanted to, he could book the bitch for 2nd degree sloth and 3rd degree lust. Her size is evidence that she lecherously eyes second helpings and rather run to the nearest couch than on the nearest treadmill. Two women kissing is only an abomination if you haven’t accepted the second coming of our lord and savior, Kelly Clarkson. I’ve invited her into my heart, and will spread the good word like lesbians spread their legs for an intimate scissor sesh. I wholeheartedly believe that more women should be open to kissing each other and more, without the encouragement of alcohol.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Instagram