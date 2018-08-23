Kendall Jenner Insensitive To Her Highly Skilled Model Peers

Close your eyes. I would like for you to imagine living in a world where women argue over who’s more talented at a profession that requires absolutely no talent. Now open them. You live in that world. Most people can’t list “I walk and also wear clothes at the same time” as skills on their resumé because it’s already expected that most people are already proficient at such a task. But did you know that some people do said task better than others? Take Kendall Jenner for example, she get’s paid to do what you probably do for free. So it wasn’t so much of a surprise when her ego got a little out of control. She offended the other extremely talented ladies who practiced their entire lives to also walk while wearing garments when she said she’s “super selective” where she chooses to strut her stuff while covering her body in attire.

Kendall Jenner is getting major blowback from her peers. For Love magazine‘s 10th-anniversary issue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 22, revealed that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to “those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.” Jenner, who dethroned Gisele Bündchen as Forbes highest paid model of 2017, recalled that being on the “verge of a mental breakdown” led her to the decision of being “super selective” with the number of gigs she takes on.

Testimony from the belittled models:

“‘Whatever the f— those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” model Daria Strokous shared on Instagram Story. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—— proud of every single one of the girls that did it.” Irina Djuranovic also shared a screen grab of Jenner’s Love quote, writing, “Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life … to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you.” Polish model Jac Jagaciak said: “This makes me so angry… So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry – yes they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!”

I’m confused as to why anyone is upset. Kendall should get a high-five instead of hate. I thought most people would understand how hard it is for anyone to wear an outfit, in front of an audience, and be in motion, all at the same time. Kendall is a woman who can do all three. Which is why she gets paid the big bucks. But doing all three for prolonged periods of time isn’t good for anyone’s health.

