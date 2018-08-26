Kim K Wears Underwear Older Than Her Sibling

My initial thought when I ponder over the idea of 21-year-old womens underwear is what the smell on that thing must be like. My guess is a mixture of moth balls from being forgotten for so long in an upstairs closet and a faint tartness from the fossilized dingleberries. Kim is the owner of a pre-Y2K Tom Ford designed Gucci thong. And instead of tossing it out like any normal person would when they discover undergarments from their teenage years, Kim puts it on for a pic. Did you know there’s an actual resale market for used designer underwear? Just when you thought the wealthy couldn’t get any more perverse. Kim’s butt floss in midnight black is worth around $1,200 to $1,800.

Kim Kardashian‘s underwear is as old as Kylie Jenner. For a recent Instagram post plugging the restock of her KKW Beauty Contour Singles, Kardashian, 37, posed in a yellow one-shoulder crop top and matching skirt, with the straps and large metal logo of her archival Gucci thong pulled up high above the waistband. Kardashian’s Gucci bottoms are actually an iconic and provocative piece of swimwear from Tom Ford’s 1997 collection for the brand, which also appeared prominently in that season’s ad campaigns.

The picture she posted is definitely provocative. But as men, we still must remember that she’s still not asking for it. In fact, the only thing she’s asking for by putting on underwear that old is an infection. There’s probably a strain of syphilis old enough to own an associates degree sitting on the surface of those unsanitary threads. This is exactly how new incurable diseases are introduced into the world. Man makes love to monkey, Kim Kardashian puts on 21-year-old underwear.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News