Lady Gaga Old Drag Queen Photoshoot

At this point, the one word I would use to sum up Lady Gaga is “unnecessary.” She might have the voice and the musical ability, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that her recent albums have been flaming hot shit balls, or the fact that in 2013 she was kidnapped and replaced with a fifty-year-old drag queen. It’s true. I said so.

As Gaga withers away in a dungeon, the old drag queen who stole her identity continues to tarnish her reputation – and eviscerate the memory of the body Gaga had during her Born This Way era – with cheap-looking half-assed Insta photo shoots. During the reign of the Jenndashians, Instagram is an art form, and drag queen Gaga is operating at kindergarten macaroni necklace level.

Case in point – this disturbingly tragic black and white shoot, from photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, in which drag queen Gaga thinks he’s being sexy and edgy. You can’t fool us. Hang in there wherever you are, dungeon real Lady Gaga.

Photo Credit: Instagram