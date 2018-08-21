Nicki Minaj Compared Herself To THIS Famous Abolitionist

August 21, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#BarbieDreams

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

I’m trying to get better at clickbait headlines, so if you’re a sucker for abolitionists… gotchya asshole. Speaking of assholes, Nicki Minaj dragged her big blown out one all over last night’s VMAs, where she tried her darndest to stir up some relevancy, even though people were much more interested in nymphomaniac Bratz Doll Ariana Grande and ugly ass son of a bitch vampire Pete Davidson.

This year Minaj received some attention for her very topical dis of Fifth Harmony(?) on stage, but what really stuck was a tweet in which she compared herself to Harriet Tubman. Of Underground Railroad fame. Versus Minaj, who is of getting railed underground, or really anywhere, fame. They’re both huge attention whores, so at least they have that in common:

 

While in the tweet Minaj didn’t explicitly compare herself to Tubman, she clarified their association when caught by a TMZ camera crew, stating:

I am the new Harriet Tubman.

Tubman’s achievements – she risked capture to help free over three-hundred slaves – are buzzworthy, but she didn’t sing the lyrics “He toss my salad like his name Romaine.” Plus, Tubman was ugly. My anaconda don’t want none. So, I think we can all agree that Minaj is actually the “New *and improved* Harriet Tubman” and that Tubman can go right ahead and fuck herself.

Head HERE to see the video of the TMZ encounter

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News 

7

Tags: nicki minaj

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

All Black People Look Alike According To Fox News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is Rightley and Crap Around the Web

Weekend Television Celebrity Nudity Roundup

Pennsylvania Catholic Church Grand Jury Report Reveals Widespread Rape

Dane Cook Likes Em Young, Fun, And Full Of Spunk

Advertisement


Advertisement