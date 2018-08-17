Now You: Do You Social Media? Brought To You By Emma Stone

Emma Stone is super annoying and anorexic, but she’s automatically cooler than most celebs due to the fact that she’s not on social media. (Or she’s just more pretentious. That’s for you to decide.) She revealed this tidbit in the new issue of Elle:

I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.

In my mind, Eva Green is the coolest chick to ever exist, and her absence from any social media platform only solidifies my perception that Instagram, Twitter, and Grandmabook are for attention-starved prostitute with nothing better to do.

With that said, yes I social media. More of an emphasis on “nothing better to do” than “prostitute.” Though, I wouldn’t say no to an honest buck. So, are you on social media, or are you above all the bullshit? Let us know.

Photo Credit: Elle