Politician Nick Sauer Catfished Men Into graphic Sex Talk With Ex-GF’s Nude Pics

There’s a headline that you can only dream about. Republican lawmaker Nick Sauer has resigned from his position as an Illinois state representative after word got out that he was using his ex-girlfriend’s private pictures to catfish men into jizzy pillow talk on social media. The men thought that they were messaging with Sauer’s ex Kate Kelly, but surprise, it was Tricky Nicky. Sauer stated of his resignation:

As a result of the allegations by Kate Kelly, a former girlfriend, I have decided to resign. It is important that the citizens of the 51st District be fully represented. My ability to fulfill my obligations as a State Representative and public servant will be affected by the distraction of addressing these allegations. After speaking with my family, I feel it best to step away from my public responsibilities.

But which members of the public does he want to service? This is the question everyone is asking, as Sauer claims to be straight, and was even dumped by Kelly (who moved to Chicago from California to live with him after they briefly met on the West Coast through Tinder. Sad) for cheating on her with other women. According to Politico, Kelly filed a report with the Chicago Police Department, along with an official complaint to something called the Office of the Legislative Inspector General stating:

[Nick used an Instagram account] to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.

Instagram shut down the fake account after Kelly contacted them, so if you message a hot chick and she responds with “Wanna suck my penis?” you can rest assured that it’s not Nick’s penis. Kelly adds:

[Nick] came to my house & confessed to catfishing men with my photos for 2 years to at least 8 men. He was unable to provide the names and begged that I let it go.

While Nick’s exact crime has not yet been determined, Politico points to the fact that distributing slutty pics of Kelly could constitute as revenge pornography. I guess the moral of this story is that if a random chick on Instagram is horny for you, she’s a man. And the final remaining question is: Is Kelly hot?

