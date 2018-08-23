Terry Crews Lost A Friend Over Porn

I’m not sure what the prerequisites are anymore when it comes to qualifying as a victim. It seems like everyone who used to be bullied before has found strength in numbers on the internet. And they have quite the hard-on to return the favor. Allegedly Terry Crews sent his online Reddit henchmen after an ex-social media manager who he claims owes him $1 million dollars. Out of all of the unnecessary majors available to take in college, who would have thought the courses teaching kids to create Instagram captions for other people would pay the most. I’m genuinely interested in how many tweets a person must send out, pretending to be someone that they’re not on the internet, before being able to afford a Bentley. Most people do that for free these days but if it can net a seven figure check, I’m in the wrong profession.

A former friend of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews sued the actor on Wednesday, claiming he was not paid for work managing and promoting Crews’ social media accounts. Darwin Hall alleges he is owed more than $1 million. He also contends that Crews defamed him in a series of tweets last winter, and recruited followers on a Crews subreddit to track down Hall and threaten him. In a series of tweets last December, Crews wrote that he was the victim of a “revenge shakedown” from a former friend who was squatting on his web domain. “Guy used to be a friend so I paid him to help him out — until I found out he was creating porn sites — so I let him go,” Crews wrote.

Porn was responsible for ending a man’s profession. How many times do we have to hear a story like this until Disney decides to make a film where the takeaway is to not open anything labeled NSFW at work. Even if at work means from home.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / Getty Images