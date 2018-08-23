Topless Elizabeth Hurley Looks Deranged But Hot While Flailing Around In Pool

August 23, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

When you’re fifty-three-years-old and have a body like Elizabeth Hurley’s, you pretty much get to be as crazy as you want. Hurley has taken this idea and ran with it, and today’s flailing topless psycho video is just icing on the crazy. Her recent cleavage-forward Instagram antics have made her a hit online. She might be losing her damn mind, but as long as her MILF-y tits are still bangable, who cares.

In this new video, the topless Hurley swims underwater before bouncing up with her hands covering her tits. Her expression says “I have Down Syndrome” while her body says “Fuck you, other fifty-something-year-old women out there.” The combo I didn’t know I needed. And Hurley even had a kid, so doesn’t have the barren Jennifer Aniston body assist. There could be a hint of nip here, so I’m going to send you to a link so that our exclusive and luxurious advertisers don’t get mad.

Head here for the topless video

Photo Credit: Instagram

Tags: elizabeth hurley

