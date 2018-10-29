Who’d You Rather: Zoë Kravitz Recreates Mom’s Nude Rolling Stone Pic

Gen X horn dogs know a thing or two about creaming their corn to Cosby girl gone bad Lisa Bonet. She famously went nude in Angel Heart during the height of her The Cosby Show fame, and no doubt Bill himself disgraced many a Kleenex while jerking it to his on-screen daughter’s tits. One year after proving to the world in Angel Heart that she was a bad girl who likes it good, Bonet stripped down for her iconic 1988 Rolling Stone spread as part of their Hot Issue. She wasn’t nude on the cover, but inside she, again, did Bill a solid by posing nude with her T&V strategically covered.

Now, thirty years later, Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz is here to show her body off to the seven people who buy the now five-page thick Rolling Stone. One article, multiple ads for hair restoration surgery, and some naked pictures of Zoë Kravitz. Worth the money. She does look strikingly similar to her mom, and even opens up about how, shocker, her mom wasn’t a fan of an old sex offender during her Cosby years:

[Lisa] and [Bill] never got along. Whether he was attracted to her, or he resented her having a mind of her own, she always got a weird vibe from him. A dark vibe.

Kravitz adds about a photo she once saw of Cosby and herself as a baby:

[It was a] really disturbing picture. His face is not a sweet face at all. It’s kind of creepy.

You should see his face after he glimpses this nude issue. Or ours for that matter. So, who would you guys rather – Lisa Bonet or her daughter Zoë Kravitz?