Demi Lovato Drug Addict Getting Brand Deals

I hate that Demi Lovato is still accepted by the pop culture machine that is the entertainment industry.

I guess they find it a good story, or a marketable story. One with arcs and drama and resolution, maybe the resolution we wanted for Demi Lovato during that overdose, but resolution that they can keep making money off of.

I am not surprised that the earner was able to pull her HEROIN OVERDOSE around and make the world think she was the victim somehow, instead of the drug abuser. I am not surprised they were able to polarize the story and trick all the sympathetic sad people who have addict friends and who relate to Demi Lovato or connect to her story because they want to. You know they NEED that celebrity icon to be “real”, so real she ODs.

But I hate it. I hate seeing her get Super Bowl jobs, or Grammy Jobs, or the media buying into it all and I really hate that she’s getting brand deals like this one for either Subway or LAYS.

Why does Demi Lovato get the hall pass to keep on working despite being a terrible influencer on the young audience she speaks to?

Why is she rewarded for being a drug addict loser who overdoses. Like she’s not even GOOD at being a drug addict.

It’s all very offensive, but at least she’s got her fat tits out. You know for recovery and not missing a beat on GETTING PAID. Hopefully she puts that back into her heroin. We’re ready for it to win.