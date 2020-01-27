Does Demi Lovato Deserve Another Chance

I don’t buy Demi Lovato’s performance. She’s an actor prying for attention and sympathy to change her narrative. These tears may be real but they are designed. I don’t buy it.

It is no shock that the Disney trained money maker that is Demi Lovato is making a comeback now that her drug overdose story has blown over. A drug overdose the got an outpouring of love and support because I guess Demi Lovato was a media sweetheart that the public relates to or appreciates.

It all seemed pretty silly to me. I don’t have sympathy for celebrity drug overdoses. I figure when someone can’t handle the life of luxury, celebrity, and money they’ve been gifted by their fans and an industry and they go out and basically accidentally almost kill themselves with drugs. They deserve to have the industry turn their back on them.

I don’t think brands should be sponsoring her or blowing off the fact that she’s an opiate addict as just a product or symptom of her diagnosed “Bi-Polar” disorder.

I see it as a cop out. A re-structuring of the narrative, one could call a “spin” or “damage control” that presents facts in a misconstrued way.

So now that she’s got herself “help” yet again. Her team wants to start getting paid again. So they put together some calculated song they can pretend is meaningful about her pain. Then they throw her back on stage, to face all the same issues she’s faced and that got her to that Drug Overdose level of broken she got herself to, only to eventually relapse again. They always relapse again and if Demi Lovato doesn’t crack and die from a drug overdose in the future I will be very surprised.

It was her big coming out party at the Grammys, everyone talking about her again, like her being a broken drug addict on HEROIN never happened. Nice how they spun that. Then next week she’ll be doing the Super Bowl. Get her in front of as big of an Audience as possible. Show them she still got it and no one will even remember that Heroin addiction and together they will all get paid again.

Well, I think it’s wrong. I think brands need to be responsible, an industry needs to say “you can’t handle this shit, we’ll give the attention to someone who does” and they need to go back to turning their backs on people who fuck up at that level.

I don’t think sponsors cutting check to some heroin addict is a good look, but again the entertainment industry can control any narrative, and one second a girl is shooting up in the bathroom becomes a marketable sob story.

It’s like how one accused rapist is banished and untouchable while another accused rapist is celebrated.

It all makes no sense.