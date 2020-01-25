Julianne Hough’s Orgasmic Exercism for Trauma

I am sure you’ve all seen this by now, but I wanted it in the archives. To reference every time I do a Julianne Hough post until the end of time – because it is so weird.

From what I’ve read, this is Julianne Hough undergoing an exercism through here ass, that I guess is a full body, orgasmic experience, in a room for a bunch of rich people.

It is supposed to be some Goop snakeoil seminar on trauma, that reminds us that people really buy into these ridiculous health, wellness and mindfulness trends.

From VULTURE

“Somatic energy healer” John Amaral gently touches and hovers his fingers above different pressure points on Hough’s neck as she lies facedown on a massage table. He explains to the crowd, “There’s always a huge dissipation of energy and a feeling of relief, release.” Hough starts to vibrate and writhe on the table while Amaral runs his fingers down the length of her spine like Rebel Wilson unzipping her body in Cats. Once he reaches Hough’s butt she screams in ecstasy, arches her back, and starts to twitch with her butt in the air, because presumably the somatic energy demons are exiting her butt to go haunt someone else’s. Butt, that is.

A more interesting observation of the comments on the original post:

Derek Hough rushes to his sister’s defense, writing: “This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind.”

Based on the fact that they’ve always been far too close as siblings, and the state of “taboo” in the porn industry due to the popularity of incest, it is safe to say he watched this on repeat, wearing out the VHS tape like you did with you Playboy centerfold video in the 90s.

What I am saying is keep it to your damn self Derek, we don’t need the confirmation of what we already know.