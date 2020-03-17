Coronavirus Challenge – The Toilet Seat Edition – Is Running for President.

As the director general of the WHO addresses the COVID-19 virus. Where he is encouraging testing, social distancing and all that other stuff. While other professionals and experts in the field of epidemiology, medicine, etc. The general egocentric and opportunist public who think “it can’t happen to us” are out there licking toilets.

This instagram model, who isn’t as much a model as a gutter pile of shit, decided to be edgy and shocking by partaking in a FUCK THE CORONAVIRUS viral challenge, she may be the only idiot participating in, and it went viral because it involved her licking a plane toilet seat, a disgusting concept when there isn’t a pandemic going on.

It puts the whole hanging out in Clearwater Beach with John Travolta and the other Scientologists who don’t believe in disease. Those people who think this mandatory vacation, is in fact a vacation. WOOOOOOOOOO school’s out so let’s BEACH PARTY together, instead of stay away from each other together.

Sure the instagram toilet licker probably wiped down the toilet seat with Lysol she paid 10 times the price for, but she’s still licking a fucking toilet for attention. The internet breeds all kinds and is a reminder that COVID could be a blessing in disguise that rids us of all the garbage out there.

Her email is avalouiisebusiness@gmail.com let her know how you feel.

It’s funny that this was posted on TikTok, which is getting exposed for telling the moderators to prioritize good looking people, while blocking the poor and the fuglies…so let’s hope that applies to Chrissy Tiegen’s profile.

Here’s that Toilet Seat Licking Video that went viral because the world is silly.