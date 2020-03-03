“ER” Actress – Vanessa Marquez – Police Shooting Video Released

On August 30th, 2018, South Pasadena police officers, firefighters and one mental health clinician were at “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez’s Fremont Avenue apartment on what started as a welfare check and ended with Officers Gilberto Carrillo and Christopher Perez fatally shooting the actress.

Like 98% of Police shootings, the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office has concluded that two police officers acted in self defense when they shot and killed the actress.

They have just released the disturbing video, at least as far as I’m concerned, I don’t like seeing anyone getting shot, that ends with her being taken out while pointing a gun at the cops as she walked down the stairs outside her apartment. It turned out to be a BB gun.

Clearly, this was a serious mental health episode, her life looked like a real mess because I guess not all TV actors are mentally stable. At one point in the video she asks to be killed, so I guess she got what she wanted.

“Carrillo saw the gun pointed in the direction of the officers and Perez described a situation in which Marquez could have ‘opened fire’ on them in an instant. Both officers, in that moment, actually and reasonably feared for their lives,” according to an 18-page report by the DA’s Justice System Integrity Division. “The circumstances reasonably created in their minds a certain and imminent danger, and their response was justified.”

This obviously could have been prevented, but you can’t blame the cops on this one, if someone walks at you with a gun or a toy gun that looks like a gun, you are left with few options. I mean I like to think she’d be easy to tackle, subdue and lock up, seeing as I’m a dude and she’s a tiny looking girl, but I’m not a trained cop who knows how to properly diffuse tiny mentally unstable women.

Turns out she was a HUGE star wars fan – check out this clip – happier times