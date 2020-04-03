Homewrecker Alicia Keys Drags Terry Richardson for Manipulating Her!

Leave Uncle Terry Alone!

There’s a story that is going around that annoys me and it involves Alicia Keys, thanks to her looking for salacious storylines to promote her new memoir I assume no one cares about. It’s Alicia Keys, what is she going to talk about? Being some entitled bratty kid. She had beein working from the age of 13 and already was a breakout star at the time of the shoot. So her story is bullshit.

This is the story:

In her memoir More Myself, which came out Tuesday, the singer recalled how she went home and cried after doing a photo shoot ahead of the release of her debut album Songs in A Minor. Then 19, Keys was left alone with the photographer, who told her to “open up your shirt a little” and “pull the top of your jeans down a bit at the front.” Keys wrote: “My spirit is screaming that something is wrong, that this feels sleazy. But my protests, lodged in the back of my throat, can’t make their way out. “If I say no, what doors will be closed to me? I swallow my misgivings, tuck my thumb between the denim and my skin, and obey.” Keys, now 39, said she was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” when the photo appeared on a magazine cover and wanted to throw up. She said if then-manager Jeff Robinson had been at the shoot, “he would’ve voiced what I couldn’t at the time: Hell no. Close that shirt. Take your hand off your tit. And you’re not going to yank down your jeans.” The experience had a profound impact on Keys. “I swear that I’ll never again let someone rob me of my power,” she wrote. “It’s a promise I still work to keep.”

Get the hell out of here. I am tired of these women being victims, at the time of Alicia Keys’ shoot with Terry Richardson, a shoot that I can’t imagine anyone in the world jerked off to because she’s Alicia Keys, she was 19 years old. Old enough to say “fuck off”.

The fact that she claims Terry had this “power” over her is some BULLSHIT.

I don’t like to HYPE up Terry Richardson, but he was the most celebrated photographer doing what has become the “Instagram Shoot” long before instagram existed. He has been ripped off time and time again from everyone, because he basically branded that aesthetic. Companies and magazines paid him MILLIONS of dollars to take snapshots for them, but then all of a sudden he’s cancelled. It is insane.

Not to mention all the allegations against him were mainly from low level models who were trying to USE him to get famous, and when they didn’t get famous, he was the bad guy?

The guy was being paid to capture a vibe, he was directing the shoot as photographers do, end of story.

To say you were a victim because you either found god, or had 20 years to think about how you didn’t like being a whore, but at the time loved being a whore for the camera, in a hindsight is 20/20, memory favors those who rewrite the memories in their own minds.

It’s like we haven’t heard of Terry in years, he’s backed out, bowed down, and is out of the picture, until the torch carriers decide “let’s go after him again”.

Like I said, Leave Terry Alone, accept being the whore you are if you felt like a whore, or if you think showing skin is being a whore.

Stop blaming dudes!

Not to mention, Alicia Keys is a home wrecker, who had an affair with Swizz Beatz, her now husband and baby daddy, who was MARRIED at the time. His wife even wrote an open letter saying “YOU RUINED MY MARRIAGE”.

Great moral code. I really trust what a homewrecker has to say about anything.