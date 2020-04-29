I’d Listen To Ironman

Elon Musk, the closest thing we have to a real life Anthony Stark, is done. He’s had it with the quarantine, the closed economy, and the “social distancing”. He’s ready to get back to work and get the rest of us back as well. Of course the ‘Elites’ are furious over this, but when you’re a self made billionaire, you kinda just do and say what you want.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Of course the media and the politicians are trashing the guy for this. Calling him everything from “America’s dumbest smart guy” to an out right liar. The thing about being the smartest man in the room, let alone the planet, is that you always seem to be able to prove the laymen wrong. If a guy tells me he’s gonna build a spaceship that can take off and land in the exact same spot, or shoot a car to mars and then does it, I’m gonna put my money one him. I’m all in. I mean, have you seen is god damned space suits!?!

Why in the world did CNN think they could take this guy on? Did they not see the congressional hearing scene in Iron Man 2? Did they forget that Elon was actually IN Iron Man 2? Probably not, because they came after him and were quickly obliterated.

What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

They never stood a chance.

Always Free,

Tyler Durden