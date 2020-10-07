In what I will call another cringeworthy performance from celebrities, after that whole “Imagine” fiasco for COVID, you’d think they learned they lesson, but celebrities never learn, they just do what they are paid to do, you know because they are basically puppets to the highest bidder!

In today’s embarrassing evidence celebrities don’t have a clue, you have a bunch of people pretending to be naked for the clickbait or at least “Youtube Friendly” naked because not every celebrity has an Only Fans yet, featuring stars you wouldn’t want to see naked, even out of curiosity.

One of my pet peeves is when celerities, hired to play make-belief in the pictures get into politics, or really any sort of activism. This applies to both sides of the war the media is pretending exists amongst Americans. It’s just that these people are millionaires, totally not relatable, with many hidden agendas in everything they do in their calculated ways. You know lawyers were consulted, management strategized, payments potentially made. Nothing a celebrity do is wholesome, from the heart, or authentic.

I guess there’s no harm in encouraging a vote, it’s when they try to manipulate the vote with their reach to appease whoever holds their puppet strings, because they know their audience are morons with no brains conditioned to do what they are told.

It’s all very crazy times, but I did watch this on MUTE and by watch I mean watched the ad before it loaded, because I hate this kind of thing.