Rush Hudson Limbaugh III is dead. The radio shrill and conspiracy plugger died of lung cancer this week, not before dumping a long list of complaints and right-wing edicts that litter his online obituary like dog-droppings.

Among Limbaugh’s monumental yarns was “feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society”. No hefty egophile, feminism is about building equality with men – well, at least it was in the murphy 70s, before unsatisfied and listless women adopted the mantle bc lazy. In the 21st century, feminism is all about inflicting homicidal wedgies on men and smashing the patriarchy.

As we pointed out in past diatribes, the male equivalent of a feminist is a mascilinst, which sounds toxic and flooty; and since all men are pigs and only think of themselves wgaf what the term is.

As feministas are blind to men’s interests and morality, this question is rhetorical, but: “what trait can ugly men take advantage of that makes them attractive” to the mainstream? The short answer is money, but that’s not very woke, and won’t play in poor, backward countries liberals are trying to impose newfound Western values upon. If a man has to become more feminine, understanding, feeling to become cory to women that’s not masculinity – that’s becoming Chris Martin.

Feminism in its most superficial form has strived to make fugly women less fugly, no doubt – for men, there’s only hair growth treatments and sux2bu.

In conclusion – the New Woke World will not be judging women by their size, shape, color or appearance anymore – only men.