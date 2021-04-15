Virtue Signalling Olympics

I’ve no idea what’s hapnen in the state of Georgia, but apparently Major League Baseball ain’t gonna play there no more. According to various news outlets, the MLB All-Star game previously scheduled for July is moving bc billionaire owners and millionaire players don’t want to be associated with racism or voter fraud or peaches or something.

So many questions for the newly Woke MLB, who is okay with the Houston Astros cheating but not dodgy legislation: are the Atlanta Braves moving? Are you done propping up Latin American countries run by dictators? You sure this press-release isn’t trying to distract peeps from baseball’s cheating and steroids and low ratings?

It’s our fault really – we gots all high-and-mighty when Russians were pummeling Afghanistan, so we boycotted the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, thus landing Sports as another pawn on the political gameboard. (For those who don’t remember, we invaded Afghanistan 20 years later, and those brave Afghan rebels we backed to fight the Soviet Scourge fired at our boys with our own guns – oops).

Funny how the wealthy can find woke-religion when their sponsors threaten to stop payment. Next SJW will insist we move the Grammys and Oscars (of course), beauty pageants (already started), DNC and RNC, gun-shows, dog-shows, Taylor Swift concerts, etc. down to lemonade stands. Remember that time when sports were fun to watch and Hollywood awarded the talented, instead of the Woke? Yeah, it’s wfd.