Despite Big Media’s insistence that they’d be canceled, the summer Olympics are running full-tilt in pandemic Japan, with apps and ads that seem hesitant to Celebrate the games as in days of yore. The message to “follow your dreams” still accompanies high-gloss promotions from whichever advertisers were brave enough to follow thru on their Olympic threat – all you need is some kicks, supportive parents, and GEICO insurance, and you too can come in 7th in the steeplechase.

Also following his dreams is Floridian Reza Baluchi, who’s recently enacted his completely realistic and well-thought-out plan to paddle-walk 1000 miles “for charity”. Check the details here

Except he traveled only 30 miles.

In the wrong direction.

And the Coast Guard had to rescue him again … as they did in 2014… and again in 2016.

You gots to admire the cojones of this dude, who’s not letting skill, failure, or reality get in the way of his plans to wander the east coast. Let’s start a GoFundMe to get this fidiot a homemade airplane, so when he’s flying to Tallahassee and accidentally piles into one of the Keys it’ll save the Coast Guard a trip.