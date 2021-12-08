Please Send her to Men’s Lockdown

So I’m reading on the trial of limp-dick Ghislaine Maxwell and thinking, this mofo Epstein tagged alotta puss – but then you hear the testimony of MAXWELL’s victims, and realize what a disgusting dumpster-firer the whole sitch is.

This was not a Man getting laid – this was a gutless sociopath abusing women, enabled by a willing and equally guilty psycho bitch who’s currently on the docket. You don’t have to be a father (or brother or uncle) to understand this was not some dude scoring consensual sex – he used his money and a twisted bitch to buy children for masturbation. He may have considered them women, but we know now they were just under-inflated sex dolls for his obviously small penis.

Men, time to stop envying any lurid part of this tale and double-down on our hope that Ghislaine joins Epstein in hell. The sooner the court enacts a punishment that leads to her screaming in pain (perhaps throwing her in with regular inmates), the better.