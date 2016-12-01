Ashley Graham Loose Lips Sink Ships

Ashley Graham took her top off on America's Next Top Model for female empowerment. While lecturing a bunch of chicks who have decided they want to make money off being attractive. But, we apparently have to pretend that's not the case and their poetry is awesome and jokes are funny and that the chick with the thick ankles should be entitled to a modeling gig. Sure. As soon as the kid in the wheelchair makes the NBA. Graham then encouraged the cast of the show to all remove their tops. Somewhere out there, a chick is doing double anal for gender equality. The only interesting part of this show, in its entire history, came when Graham flubbed one of her shitty lines and appeared to admit that she's not as confident as she lets on:

"You saw that I just did this, I got curves, I’ve got cellulite, I’ve got bits about myself that I don’t like or that have people have told me I shouldn't like about myself."

Oh, so you don't like the cellulite? Good, because neither does anyone else. Working models have a pretty easy life, but nothing is peaches and cream. They have to eat a lot of celery and occasionally get a paint brush in their anus when they do those stupid body paint issues. Worst of all, while they haven't eaten a decent meal since that Thanksgiving cigarette, they have to listen to this fat idiot brag about her cellulite. Have you taken a wrong turn? No. Keep hitting the treadmill, this is a passing fad. If you don't like being fat, perhaps lose some weight. The financially destitute attractive women on that show can give you a few pointers, and probably fuck your boyfriend.